Osmeña demands Cosap to promptly release tanod honororia

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has delegated to the Mayor Management Team (MMT) the assessment of the process and problems in honoraria distribution for barangay tanods.

The mayor took this step three months after the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) took over in the processing of honoraria.

Osmeña wanted to know the persons responsible in processing and releasing the salaries of the employees assigned to distribute the tanod honoraria.

“[That way} when the tanod and the lupon will not get their salaries, I will not release also the salary of the persons who should process it,” the mayor said.

Although the mayor is dissatisfied with the performance of Cosap in releasing the honoraria, Osmeña clarified that he does not entirely put the blame on the office.

“ABC (The Association of Barangay Captains) has a big part to blame. They submit it (documents for claiming honoraria) too late,” the mayor added.