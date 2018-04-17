Woman hacked to death by lover

A 42-year-old woman died after she was hacked to death by her lover in Upper Labogon, Mandaue City past 8 a.m. on April 17.

Analiza Lacno sustained several lacerated wounds in her body after she was hacked by Danilo Lacno, 41, her brother-in-law.

Danilo, who committed suicide by stabbing himself after the crime, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending hospital.

P02 Janus Capangpangan of Jagobiao police precinct said that Danilo, who had a relationship with the victim, threatened Analiza not to visit her ex-husband, Ronel, older brother of the suspect.

Capangpangan added that the suspect returned from Manila five months ago after their father died of an illness.