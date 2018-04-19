Cabrera to run Barrio Luz captain, ends Cenro post
Seeking to win as barangay captain of Barrio Luz, Ma. Nida Cabrera has resigned as chief of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).
Cabrera confirmed this in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News.
The former Cenro head said she filed for her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) yesterday at the Commissions on Elections (Comelec) – Cebu City South District.
Her resignation took effect after she filed her COC.
“This is my second time to run for barangay captain in Barrio Luz,” Cabrera stated.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.