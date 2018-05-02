Mandaue’s first quarter revenue collections hit P1.5B

MANDAUE City earned P1.5 billion during the first quarter of this year.

Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva said in an interview on Wednesday, an estimated P200 million higher than last year’s first quarter revenue collection.

“We already collected the amount of P1.5 billion more or less which is higher than last years (first quarter collection) amounting to P1.3 billion,” Oliva said.

The bulk of the collected revenues came from the business taxes based on the report of Mandaue Treasurer’s Office (MTO).

Our business taxes comprised P560 million of the first quarter collections.

He also noted a decrease in clearances and certifications, which decreased by P1.2 million as compared to collections in the same period last year.

“Maybe because wala kaayo nikuha og clearances and certifications during the first quarter,” Oliva said.

Oliva said that last year the compliance period of the city was in the first quarter.

This year, he said that they moved the deadline this second quarter.

“We moved the deadline to June. You know how much people love the deadline. But I believe motaas or mo-double na (clearances and certifications) June this year,” Oliva said.

Aside from that, he also noticed a decrease in the city’s rent income.

He said that a decrease of about P1.3 million was seen in the first quarter for the foreshore lease.

“Daghan man ang nag-expire this year. Wala pa ta nag-renew since we need the (approval of the) council. So wala pa nagbayad,” Oliva added.

Despite some decreases of tax and non-tax revenues, Oliva said he still believed that the city would be able to reach or even exceed their target this year.

Oliva said that the Mandaue City government unit has set a target of P2.6 billion for the whole year.

“We still have a lot to collect, like P1.6 billion. But can we do it? I’m pretty sure we can collect up to P2.3 billion),” Oliva said.