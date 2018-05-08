Undergo checkups, DOH advises people with hypertension
By Nestle L. Semilla May 08,2018
Those suffering from hypertension were advised to undergo regular checkups to monitor their condition.
Dr. Genevieve Dahay of the Department of Health regional office (DOH-7) said those with hypertension are vulnerable to the summer heat especially at noon and early afternoon.
The DOH is observing May as Hypertension Awareness Month.
