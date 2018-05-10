4Ps beneficiaries in Cebu City get their EMV-chip ATM cards

A total of 2,991 Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Cebu City received their EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) chip-enabled cards from Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) on May 5.

Cebu City is the pilot city in region 7 for the 4Ps EMV migration and only seven barangays were included in this pilot testing. These barangays were Carreta, Duljo-Fatima, Ermita, Inayawan, Kalunasan, Labangon and Mambaling.

EMV is the global standard for credit, debit, and prepaid card payments using the chip card technology. Cards with EMV chips were deemed more secure than the traditional magnetic stripe payment cards.

This shift from magnetic stripe technology to EMV chip-compliant cards is in compliance to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) circular no. 808.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) staff helped facilitate the distribution of EMV cards to 4Ps partner-beneficiaries.

The 4Ps partner-beneficiaries claim their cash grants through a cash card or through offsite payments.