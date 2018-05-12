Star bags first win
Games today:
Ynares Center
4:30 p.m. – Alaska vs. TNT
6:45 – San Miguel vs. Rain or Shine
THE Star Hotshots used a late-game kick to defeat the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 92-87, and bag their first win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup yesterday at the AUF Sports Arena and Cultural Center.
Down 83-85 under four minutes left, the Hotshots finished the game with a back-breaking 9-2 run to seal the win and improve to 1-1 (win-loss).
Ian Sangalang led Star with 22 points and eight rebounds while import Vernon Macklin added 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Sean Anthony had 22 points for GlobalPort, which dropped to 2-2.
Meanwhile, defending champion San Miguel tries to recover from a loss in its opening game when it faces Rain or Shine (3-1) in today’s main game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
In the first game, Alaska eyes its third win in four games when it takes on the unbeaten TNT KaTropa (3-0) starting at 4:30 p.m.
