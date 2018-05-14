PSC, WKF to hold referees course during PNG

THE World Karatedo Federation (WKF) in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be holding a karatedo referees course on May 20, at the La Fortuna Hotel in downtown Cebu City.

This referee course will be handled by WKF referees and will offer national and international referee licenses to local karatedo referees who want to level up their officiating capabilities.

PSC commissioner Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez organized this referee course which is slated to happen in the middle of the Philippine National Games (PNG) that will be co-hosted by Cebu City and Cebu Province from May 19 to 25 and will be held at various venues here.

The referee course will accommodate up to 200 participants but according to Fernandez, they will prioritize karatedo referees and PSC officials who will be managing the karatedo event of the PNG meet.This is one of the new projects that PSC will be providing to the Filipino karatedo community after WKF stripped the Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) of its license due to alleged negligence and mismanagement of the Philippine karatedo team prior to the Southeast Asian Games last year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information about the upcoming WKF referee course, one can contact Richard Lim, the PNG karatedo tournament director via email at karatepng2018@gmail.com or visit the PSC office at the Cebu City Sports Center.