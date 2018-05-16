Boy dies by electrocution in Cebu

A 7-year-old boy died after being electrocuted by a live wire in Barangay Toong, Cebu City past 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15.

The victim was identified as Roel Serito Jr.

SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City police homicide section said that Serito Jr. was heading to the comfort room outside their house when he accidentally touched a live wire on the pathway.

Bangcog added that medical personnel tried to revive the victim but he was declared dead.

The family of young Serito did not file a case against the electric company.