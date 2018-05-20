Malasakit center to expand to other regions

The One-Stop Malasakit Center in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center has already serviced at least 13,000 persons and spent about P50 million funds since it started operating in February 2018.

The project which was adapted from the Kalinga program in Davao City is set to be expanded in other regions in the Visayas.

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said that a replica malasakit center will be inaugurated at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center on May 22.

Go said that he will set a meeting with the DOH Secretary to discuss the possibility of having a malasakit center in provincial hospitals aside from the regions.