Two men arrested in Naga checkpoint for illegal possession of drugs

By Benjie B. Talisic May 23,2018

Two newly identified drug peddler were arrested for possession of illegal drugs during at a checkpoint in Barangay Inoburan, Naga City, Cebu on Tuesday early morning (May 22).

Police seized three small-sized sachets of suspected shabu from Anthony Superales, 19, and Jay Boy Manos Caballes, 18.

Both of the victims are from Barangay Mangyan, Sibonga town, Cebu.

Suspects are now detained at Naga Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.