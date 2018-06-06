Illegal structures to be demolished this month
By Norman V. Mendoza June 06,2018
The Lapu-Lapu City Government has started the marking of at least 3,000 structures subject for demolition.
The LGU is set to demolish the illegal structures along Mactan Channel this month.
Some owners have voluntarily demolished their structures.
