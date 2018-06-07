Minglanilla downs Naga City, makes Gov’s Cup quarterfinals

Minglanilla toppled Naga City, 76-72, in a knockout game in the Cebu Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

National University-bound Steve Nash Enriquez had 22 points to lead Minglanilla, which led all the way en route to booking a seat in the quarterfinal round.

Minglanilla’s first quarterfinal foe is Sibonga, which it will meet on June 10 at the Sibonga Municipal Gym. The ousted Naga City was led by Kevin Guibao, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Thursday’s game was a replay of both team’s April 23 match, which Naga won, 93-91, via a clutch three-point shot with 0.7 seconds by Justin Atilano.

The game was put under protest by Minglanilla after finding out that there were six players on the court in that final play.

After investigation, the match was ruled a “no contest” by the Governor’s Cup commissioners and the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission, which led to the replay.