How to spot a great real estate investment

Whether you’re a young professional looking for an early investment, an OFW searching for something to put their hard-earned money in, or a retiree looking for somewhere to spend a well-deserved retirement — investing in quality real estate is your definite top choice. But with the increasing number of choices being offered in the market right now, you find yourself asking: “How can I determine the best option for me?”

Good thing is that PrimaryHomes’ newly-launched housing development -Richwood Homes Bohol located in Brgy. Dao, Dauis, Bohol – has some of the key elements that you absolutely need to consider when choosing a home investment:

Astounding Community

The 2-storey townhouse units of Richwood Homes Bohol has a lot area of 40 sqm and a floor area of 50 sqm. It has features like painted walls & ceiling, plain cement finish, kitchen counter with sink and under counter cabinet, no room partitions, concrete stairs, an a CR at the ground floor with a layer of wall tiles. These provide homeowners the convenience and flexibility to style up the home interiors just the way they want it without the hassles of installing key home features.

The development not only has high-quality residential units, it also has amenities that contribute to a holistic and safe community such as a Guardhouse, landscaped areas, multipurpose hall, playground, and a competent Property Management team.

Advantageous Location

Who wouldn’t want to live in a paradise like Panglao Island? The crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, and laid-back island vibe would make for a perfect place to call home. It is also 10 minutes away from the new Bohol airport and is accessible to world-class beach resorts. Being located in an island that is a renowned tourist destination, Richwood Homes Bohol would definitely be a great investment.

Affordable Home

A value-for-money property with flexible payment terms and freedom from rental payments — what more could you possibly look for?

With just P15,000 as Reservation Fee, you can avail of your dream home investment at Richwood Homes Bohol through Pag-IBIG, Bank Financing, and In-house Financing.

PrimaryHomes’ Richwood Homes Bohol takes pride in its Triple A Advantage that makes it the perfect investment for professionals, families, OFWs, investors, and retirees.

For more information, contact or visit PrimaryHomes’ Sales Office located on the 2nd level, The Northwing, SM City Cebu – (032) 268-6974 / 520-1098. They also have a Bohol Sales Office located on the Ground Floor of Island City Mall, Tagbilaran City, Bohol – (0908) 886 3266.