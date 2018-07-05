New vehicle plates now available

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) yesterday started the distribution of intelligent traffic system (ITS)-capable vehicle registration plates.

After a delay of almost two years, 17,396 new plates covering motor vehicles registered within July to December of 2016 are now available and represents the first batch of plates to be distributed. This comes as the Supreme Court lifted the temporary restraining order (TRO) for the production of vehicle plates in January.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that their Central Office is yet to produce the backlog plates totaling 45,118 for January to December of 2017 and 14,804 for January to May 2018.

“We are sequentially distributing it (the new plates) and we are advising the dealers of the plates available, that they have to contact their customers to inform them that they have to go there to get their plates,” said Caindec.

The new plate is equipped with a radio-frequency identification (RFID) sticker which is designed to be compatible with the ITS, an advanced traffic management system that is being lobbied by the Regional Development Council.

A quick response (QR) barcode that matches the alphanumeric identification of the vehicle is also embedded in the lower right portion of the white plate.

The new plates also follow a new sequence where Region 7-registered plate numbers start with a letter “G” followed by an alphanumeric sequence of two letters and four numbers.

Caindec said the features of the new plates are meant to deter counterfeiting of the plates and carnapping.

“This barcode is married to this plate number. So if the barcode does not match with the plate number, it means that’s fake,” said Caindec.

Caindec warned that producing counterfeit plates carries a penalty of a fine of P50,000 per offense.

“The new plates have the same look with the old ones, (white plate with black lettering), but of a better material. This is also laminated, not painted. I would like to say that the technology used to create this is quite advanced,” Caindec said.

Caindec also revealed that the LTO Central Office plans to put up a plate production plant for Region 7 by 2019.

He said that LTO-7 is only waiting for confirmation from the Office of the President to use a one-hectare government property to build the plant.

He said that the funds for the construction of the facility is part of the P400 million budget endorsed by the Regional Development Council for the LTO Regional Office for 2019.