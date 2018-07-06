Man arrested for child abuse charges
By Benjie B. Talisic July 06,2018
A man facing charges of child abuse was arrested by police operatives in Daanbantayan town, Cebu.
The suspect was identified as Jumar Siasar, from Barangay Poblacion Daan who was arrested by virtue of a search warrant implemented at 6 p.m.
The suspect is now temporarily detained at Daanbantayan Police precinct.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.