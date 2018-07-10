It’s a Salsa fiesta at Solea!

Solea Mactan Cebu Resort is bringing another first in Cebu by hosting the first Cebu Salsa Club Beach Fiesta- Salsa, Kizomba and Bachata.

This exciting event will take place on July 14, Saturday, to spice up the weekend. With renowned dance instructors and professionals from around the world, this event will bring out the dancer in you with the different activities lined up for you.

Solea invites everyone to join their specialized workshops where teachers will center on specialized materials and techniques to help you take your dancing to the next level.

Dance teachers who are known in the dancing industry for a long time come from prestigious organizations. Dance instructor like Ana Palma who hails from the Philippines, Raymund Gerard from Australia, Guspon Pierre from Canada, Kalnish Schubert from Malaysia and one who came all the way from South Africa, Carl Davids will grace the evening with their prowess in dancing.

The fun-filled day will start with an 8 hour workshop from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P. During the workshop, different techniques and dance materials will be taught by the dance instructors including Salsa Shines, Kizomba and Bachata. After that, a dance party will take place from 5:00 PM till 1:00AM.

You can visit their official Facebook page Cebu Salsa Club to get to know more about this Cebu Salsa Club Beach Fiesta- Salsa, Kizomba and Bachata and get to know more of their ticket inclusions. Ticket passes are exclusively distributed by Cebu Salsa Club.