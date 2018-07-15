Cops seize P1.5M shabu set for inmate

ABOUT P1.5 million worth of shabu were seized by police in separate operations in Barangays Guadalupe and Kalunasan in Cebu City yesterday, the Cebu City police said.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City police chief, said the arrest of suspects Grace Abella of V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City and Romel Sarona, showed that there is no letup in the city’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“Whenever there is a (Sen. Manny) Pacquiao fight, the police records a decline in crime rate but I told the police to remain active and see what happens (and this happened),” Garma told reporters.

Senior Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Guadalupe police precinct chief, said the two suspects were flagged down at a checkpoint along E. Osmeña Street in Guadalupe at 10 a.m. yesterday.

He said Abella had a paper bag which contained one large pack of shabu while Sarona had one medium pack of shabu in his possession.

The shabu was supposed to be delivered to an inmate called Mac Mac at the Cebu City Jail.

In Barangay Kalunasan, police arrested a certain Jonelyn Marinay and Belmer Gulane who had one big pack of shabu in their possession.

Yesterday’s shabu haul was pegged at P1.5 million. Marinay admitted that she was supposed to deliver the shabu to Mac Mac at the Cebu City Jail.

Cebu City Jail Warden Renante Rubio said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.