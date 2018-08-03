15 candidates vie for Renaissance Cebuana 2018 title

The top 15 candidates for the first Renaissance Cebuana 2018 was presented by Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale on Friday (August 3).

The beauty pageant, which is now on its final stage, is organized by the Cebu Provincial Government.

The final stage of Renaissance Cebuana 2018 will be held on August 31.

The earlier stages include athletics and academics./USJ-R Journalism Intern Zena V. Magto