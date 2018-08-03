Feels like a thorn was removed, says Octobre on Sharks’ first win

WITH THE monkey finally off their backs, the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol are keen on using the momentum from their 72-66 win over the defending champions Batangas Athletics on Thursday night to make their way up the standings.

The Sharks finally snapped out of their malaise and did it against the Athletics, handing the reigning champs their first loss on their homefloor at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Former University of the Visayas big man, Rhaffy Octobre, undoubtedly the man of the hour after helping lead the Sharks to the win with his double-double performance of 25 points and 10 rebounds, remarked that it felt like the weight was taken off all their shoulders on Thursday night.

“It feels like a thorn was taken out,” said the 6-foot-4 with the sweet touch from the outside.

There just was nowhere else to go but up for the Cebu squad which landed in the history books for all the wrong reasons in their last game against the Manila Stars, where they ended the first period without a single point to fall behind, 27-0.

After that humiliating loss, Octobre said he and his teammates kept on encouraging one another to move past the horrendous experience and move forward to the next game.

“We just kept on encouraging one another to keep on practicing hard and remain open to the suggestions of our more experienced teammates. We also made adjustments on both ends of the floor,” said Octobre, who hit one dagger shot after another down the stretch to keep the Athletics at bay.

The Sharks’ defense was noticeably more active and engaged, keeping Batangas down to just 35 percent shooting from the field.

“We were just more eager than them. We kept our focus on what the game plan was and not on what happened during the last game,” Octobre added.

Now at 1-4, which is still at the bottom of the Southern Division, the Sharks will try to make a move up when they tangle with the Davao Occidental Tigers on August 14 in Bacoor.

With their confidence high, Octobre urged his teammates to remain level-headed.

“We have to stay humble and keep that mindset wherever we go especially in practice. It all starts in practice.”