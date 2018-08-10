Davide on PDEA agent slay: ‘Wait for outcome of police investigation’
Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III brushed aside speculations that agent Von Rian Tecson was killed by a policeman.
Davide said in a press conference it would be best to wait for the outcome of the police investigation.
The governor instead urged the police to expedite their investigation on all unresolved killings in Cebu.
He said that killings may affect business and tourism.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.