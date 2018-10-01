First stand-alone BMW Motorrad dealership in PH opens in Mandaue

CEBUANOS and BMW motorcycle fanatics from all over the region rejoiced with the opening of the very first BMW Motorrad dealership along Ouano Avenue at the North reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu last Sept. 19.

Exclusive for its premium motorcycles and apparel, the plush 1,200-square meter facility is the first stand-alone BMW Motorrad dealership in the Philippines.

Gracing the opening was Spencer Yu, president of SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation (SMCACDC) that distributes BMW vehicles to the Philippines, Markane Goho, President of Autowelt BMW Cebu, and his younger brother Michael Goho, Dealer Principal and Executive Vice President of Autowelt BMW Cebu. Also lending his presence at the event that was attended by several motorcycle groups from in around Cebu, was Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna.

The facility is a complete dealership. It can showcase up to 25 motorbikes in its showroom and has three service bays manned by four fully trained mechanics. It also has a display for Motorrad merchandise.

Among BMW’s motorbikes are the S1000RR Super Sport Bike, R 1200 GS Adventure, R NineT Retro Bikes, the G310R Compact Street Bike and the G310GS Compact Adventure Machine.

The showroom’s launch comes on the heels of the incredible 68 percent increase of sales of the German brand’s motorbikes in 2017.