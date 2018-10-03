Mabolo police eye same assailants in two robbery incidents

Authorities from the Mabolo police station in Cebu City are looking into the possibility that the assailants who robbed and killed a call center agent were the same suspects who robbed two Taiwanese nationals.

Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo police station commander, said that they believed that only one group was responsible for the two separate incidents

“Kini base ni sa ilahang estilo sa pgapanulis,” said Alaras.

Alaras said witnesses disclosed that the two suspects were using a full face helmet during the robbery incident.

Alaras said that they are now coordinating with the family of the victim, Loraine Temple, who is now laid at a funeral home in Cebu City.