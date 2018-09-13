Two CPDRC personnel, high-profile drug inmate killed in Kalunasan ambush
Two personnel from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), and a male inmate were killed in an ambush at Unit 5 in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at past 9 a.m. on Thursday (September 13).
The fatalities were identified as Prison Guard 1 Bernie Bayutas, the driver Joel Tevez, and Jerryfer Perigrino, who was considered as a high-profile inmate and was detained for drug charges.
Based on the initial police investigation, the victims were on board a CPDRC-owned vehicle when the incident happened.
The inmates who rode the vehicle were about to attend a court hearing.
Four medium packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia were found inside the cell of Peregrino after a greyhound operation on August 4.
In 2016, it was reported that red car allegedly owned by Peregrino was being parked inside CPDRC.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.