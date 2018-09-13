Warden assures safety of Cebu City Jail inmates

The warden of the Cebu City Jail assured the safety of inmates while being transported for their attendance in court hearings.

Supt. Renante Rubio, jail warden, explained that they are compelled to bring the inmates to the court and may be liable for contempt if the same is not complied.

Rubio made this statement after two personnel of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) and a high-profile drug inmate were killed in an ambush on Thursday morning (September 13).

The provincial detention center and the city jail are located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.