17 arrested for illegal refilling of butane canisters

At least 17 were arrested for illegal refilling of butane canisters in Barangay Kalawisan in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning (September 13).

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino of the Lapu-Lapu City Intelligence Branch (CIB) said they received a report that Joven Sohitado, the owner of refilling business, was reportedly using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in filling canisters.

Tolentino also said that Sohitado has been operating his business for several months.

He added that the owner would earn at least P60,000 from at least 5,000 refilled canisters in a day.

Police have confiscated 56 LPG tanks and seven improvised refilling machines.

Tolentino said the Sohitado and the other suspects may face charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1865 for illegal trading of petroleum products.