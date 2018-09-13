All CPDRC jail guards under investigation

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said that all jail guards are now under investigation following the discovery of shabu from detainees cells in recent greyhound operations inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Davide made this statement after the killing of two CPDRC personnel, Prison Guard 1 Bernie Bayutas, and driver Joel Tevez, and high-profile drug inmate Jerryfer Perigrino.

Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez of the Guadalupe Police Station said that the victims were on board a CPDRC-owned vehicle on their way to Quimonda when the incident happened.

Investigators also found that two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted near the ambush site malfunctioned from 2:47 a.m. to 9:37 a.m. It resumed recordings 20 minutes after the ambush happened.

On the other hand, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said that what happened could have been a foiled “ rescue operation.”

Aside from four packs of shabu found inside the cell of Peregrino during the recent greyhound operation, it was also discovered in 2016 that red car allegedly owned by Peregrino was allowed to be parked inside CPDRC.