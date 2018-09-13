PDRRMO prepares for Typhoon Ompong

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) conducted a coordination conference with department heads to discuss means to caution possible effects of typhoon Ompong.

Julius Regner, information officer of the PDRRMO, said heavy equipment in different engineering offices were pre-positioned to respond in case of landslides and fallen trees.

The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has also cancelled all bus trips going to Dumaguete, Bacolod and Zamboanga because of the gale warning issued by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas.

Jonathan Tumulak, CSBT general manager, said normal operations are expected to resume on Sunday (September 16).