Globe puts spotlight on future workplace

Innovation Month

Globe Telecom continues to push the boundaries of digitalization during this year’s Globe Innovation Month by introducing over 2,000 participants to trends and technologies that impact the fast-evolving workplace of the future.

“The Globe Innovation Month 2018 served as an accelerator to help organizations understand how to adopt an agile mindset and leverage on digitalization in order to build a resilient workplace of the future,” Globe Chief Information Officer Pebbles Sy-Manalang said.

The event also served as a stepping stone in enabling attendees to positively contribute in redefining the future of work.

The month-long initiative kicked off with a series of innovation talks called Mindbrew.

It was a weekly session of engaging discussions on how companies across various industries innovate to remain relevant in a competitive, tech-driven landscape.

Globe invited speakers including ASEAN Business Advisory Council Senior Adviser for ICT Bettina Quimson, Rappler CEO and co-founder Maria Ressa, as well as Makerspace COO Miguel Cervantes. Serial technopreneurs Abel Jose of Green Canyon Eco Resort, Miguel Aranaz of Felipe and Sons, Bianca Cruz of Acceler8, and Jhaze Asuncion of DOST-UP Enterprise Center for Technopreneurship also shared insights on how they stay on top of the game.

Speakers led a lively discussion on how entrepreneurs can optimize technology while they contribute to social good, why employees should develop a maker mindset, how to make the most of data, as well as how to disrupt an industry through design thinking.

Insightful talks

The most-awaited part of the Innovation Month 2018 was the two-day forum, which provided a platform for Globe leaders as well as experts from McAfee, HP Enterprise, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Huawei, Cisco, and other technology partners to share their knowledge on topics concerning innovation, intelligent home solutions, and the workplace of the future.

During the two-day forum, Globe Chief Technology and Information Officer Gil Genio shared how the company has risen to become the leading digital life enabler for Filipino consumers and businesses.

Genio added this was achieved by providing improved connectivity, maintaining strategic relationships, accelerating capabilities, and improving reach.

Gartner Research Director Jenny Beresford discussed the third wave of enterprise agility, which is driving digital business transformation in established organizations.

Beresford pointed out the need for chief information officers to experiment and reform culture and technology in the workplace as traditional business models will not make the cut in the digital era.

The month-long initiative concluded with the announcement of the grand winner of Idea Jam, a competition aimed at soliciting out-of-the-box ideas among Globe employees to address existing gaps and challenges within the workplace.

Out of the 60 ideas generated among 26 competing teams, a three-member team that came up with a working prototype of an AI-powered IVR System emerged as the grand winner.

The system automates the call tree emergency communications process for Globe during a disaster.

Now on its fifth year, the event also served as an avenue for some of Globe Telecom’s partners to showcase new and emerging technologies for the future workplace.

Globe Innovation Month 2018 ran from July 1 to August 2 with the theme, “Limitless Now: Driving a Digital Culture.”