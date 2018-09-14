Sea travel remains suspended in Cebu ports
Trips from and those bound for Cebu are still suspended.
Some passengers opted to spend the night inside the passenger terminal in Pier 1 while they wait for the lifting of trips suspension.
The vehicle entrance gate at Pier 1 in Cebu City remained closed at past 6 a.m. on Friday (September 14).
The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has announced earlier that no sea vessel is allowed to leave the ports of Cebu.
