Sea travel remains suspended in Cebu ports

Trips from and those bound for Cebu are still suspended.

Some passengers opted to spend the night inside the passenger terminal in Pier 1 while they wait for the lifting of trips suspension.

The vehicle entrance gate at Pier 1 in Cebu City remained closed at past 6 a.m. on Friday (September 14).

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has announced earlier that no sea vessel is allowed to leave the ports of Cebu.