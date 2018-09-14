Man shot dead in Mambaling

By Nestle L. Semilla, Paul Lauro | September 14,2018 - 06:49 AM

A 28-year-old dance instructor was shot dead around 4:30 am on Friday at Sitio Bless Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Louie Flores from Sitio Bato Barangay Ermita.

According to Senior Insp. Dexter Basergo, the deputy chief of Mambaling Police Station, flores was visiting a friend in Mambaling when the incident happened.

Basergo said flores was heading home when an unidentified motorcycle-riding man shot him.

Police are now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.