Mandauehanons told to stay calm following hoax bomb threat

Stay calm.

This is the appeal of Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, following a hoax bomb threat which was reported in three vital offices in the city at around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Villaro said personnel from the Explosives Ordanance Division (EOD) from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) were immediately deployed on Thursday night to check the Mandaue City Hall and the City Palace of Justice.

There were also those who checked on their own office.

After a thorough inspection of the three offices, Villaro said they reached a conclusion that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Villaro said that based on their initial investigation, they found out that the threat was sent by someone who is now in Cebu.

“Naka receive mi og call nga naa konoy moboto sa City Hall, hall of justice ug dinhi sad sa office (MCPO). But (it) turned out (to be) negative,” said Villaro.

Villaro said that policemen were also deployed before the City Hall and the palace of justice were opened at 8 a.m. today to ensure the security of its occupants and the visiting public.

“Mga ing ani nga call, we cannot take it very lightly. Until this morning we are securing the areas kay wa ta kahibaw unsay toyo ato,” she added.

She is also asking the Mandauehanons to always remain calm and to make it a point to always call the nearest police station to report the presence of suspicious looking items in their respective areas.