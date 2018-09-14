CA denies Gwen’s plea to stop her dismissal from service

The Court of Appeals has denied the petition for the issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed by Third District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia to halt the implementation of her dismissal from service.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered earlier her dismissal over the unauthorized P24.47-million project to backfill a largely underwater property that was bought when she was governor of Cebu province.

The appellate court, however, is still waiting for the reply from Capitol officials who are the petitioners of the case and the comment of respondent Garcia before the court will rule on the appeal.