Tom mulls asking LTO-7 to move its office if …

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is considering asking the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) to look for another location for their office, which currently sits on a Cebu City-owned lot along Natalio Bacalso Ave.

In a September 13 post on his official Facebook page, Osmeña said he is planning to use the property as an extension of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) if LTO – 7 will not do anything about the delays in motorcycle registrations.

He added that the formal letter requesting LTO – 7 to seek another location for their office had already been ‘prepared and ready to be sent’.

“If Mr. Caondic (Caindec) refuses to stop punishing the Cebuanos (with) P12,000 for not having the license plates and registrations that take LTO months, if not years to provide, then Cebu City will turn LTO-7’s office into an extension for the makeshift hospital operating now and the CCMC will be completed next year,” Osmeña stated on his post.

Caindec, in Facebook live video posted on September 14 by LTO – 7’s official Facebook page, responded by making another dare: to submit the mayor’s letter to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I have not received anything but if I do, aw, ipadala sa Presidente (send it to the President). How should we react? Mr. President, may we seek your guidance?” Caindec said.

“First of all, this is just a post. Let us remind him that he is not the mayor of Facebook but Cebu City. It’s only a communication through his Facebook account,” he added.