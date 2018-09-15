Families return to houses as weather improves

Some of the families who were placed under preemptive evacuation on Friday night and Saturday dawn have started to return their respective houses as the weather in Cebu has slightly improved.

The Talisay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, said the 50 families (or 201 individuals) residing in coastal villages such as Poblacion, Dumlog and Cansojong were given the go-signal to return to their homes.

The agency’s chief, Alvin Santillana, said huge waves brought by the strong wind last night prompted them to bring the residents to Talisay City Sports Complex for safety.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Government tallied a total of 148 families, or close to 800 individuals, from different cities and towns, who were evacuated for safety.

Like those in Talisay City, the Capitol said these residents were residing in coastal areas.

The huge waves and strong wind experienced in Cebu last night, according to the state weather bureau, was due to the presence of the southwest monsoon (or habagat), which strengthened by Typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut).

Ompong made landfall in Baggao town in Cagayan province aroubnd 1:40 a.m. today. But the latest severe weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) this 11 a.m., stated that Ompong has weakened as it make its way outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).