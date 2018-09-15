NGCP: Ompong cuts power in 7 provinces

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Saturday said seven provinces hardest hit by typhoon “Ompong” are experiencing “total power outage.”

Affected provinces with total power outage include Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga Apayao, Abra, Mountain Province and Nueva Vizcaya.

On the other hand, those with minimal power include La Union, 17 percent with power, Benguet with 10 percent, Pangasinan with 15 percent, Isabela with 11 percent and Zambales with 90 percent.

NGCP head of Operations and Maintenance Gil Listano said they are currently conducting a damage assessment.

“Alam namin na kailangang maibalik ang kuryente. Sa ngayon, tinatapos na namin ang damage assessment. If the weather permits gagawin na namin ang magagawa namin na ma-restore ito,” Listano said.

As of 2 p.m., NGCP reported a total of 20 damaged transmission lines.

In Northern Luzon, there is a total of 18 damaged transmission lines while one has been affected in South Luzon and one in Visayas.

“We have already dispatched our personnel to conduct damage assessments as early as three days ago. Nakaabang na rin ang helicopter namin para mapabilis ang damage assessment,” Listano added.

He said, once they have finished the damage assessment, only then they can give a definite time and day when electricity can be restored.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to fly to areas affected by typhoon “Ompong,” Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday.