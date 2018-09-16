CEBU READIES AID

OMPONG- RAVAGED AREAS

Several local government units in Cebu, including the provincial government, are ready to send assistance to the victims of typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut) amid reports of widespread destruction in the Northern Luzon provinces that were in the path of the storm.

Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said their office will recommend to Gov. Hilario Davide III and the Provincial Board (PB) to send aid to those who were affected by the typhoon.

“We will make the suggestion before the governor once we receive the declaration of calamity in the affected areas, and its corresponding situation report. We will also consult the PB on this,” Tribunalo told Cebu Daily News in a text message.

The Mandaue City government also said they may provide help for those who were affected by the onslaught of Ompong.

“We will likely give a little to our sister city, Cauayan City, Isabela,” Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said.

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale backed the calls to send help to the victims of Ompong, which was the strongest typhoon yet to hit the country this year.

But in the event that Davide gives his go-signal, she also suggested to send financial assistance instead of relief goods due to the distance between Northern Luzon and Cebu.

“Usually, the Capitol sends help to areas devastated by natural calamities like typhoons because we also understand and experienced the same. And other provinces also helped us during the difficult times,” said Magpale.

She also said that there are several things that need to be ironed out before the Capitol can release any aid.

“The executive and legislative have not met yet to discuss on this. But we, in the legislative, always refer to the executive to determine the budget, which towns are affected,” Magpale explained.

President to visit affected areas

Ompong made landfall in Baggao town in Cagayan province at 1:45 a.m. yesterday.

The damage was expected to be heavy, with thousands forced to flee their homes.

But the extent of the destruction was still being determined since communication facilities in the affected areas have been cut off.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Saturday said seven provinces hardest hit by typhoon “Ompong” are experiencing “total power outage.”

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to fly to areas affected by typhoon Ompong, Presidential Communications Operations Office