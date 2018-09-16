Lim property up for sale

The Infinity KTV and Music Lounge believed to be owned by businessman Peter Lim and his brother Wellington is up for sale.

In a visit to the establishment yesterday, Cebu Daily News saw that the establishment was closed and a For Sale sign was hung around the property.

Infinity KTV has been a target of violence twice, the first in March when armed men on board a van, peppered the vehicle boarded by Wellington as it eased out of the parking lot.

A security guard who was at the parking lot was killed, another was wounded while a foreign couple who were walking were hit by stray bullets.

Just recently, an improvised explosive devise was hurled at the front of the establishment but failed to detonate.

A buyer who refused to be named, said that a certain Teddy Yu claimed to own the building and its amenities which is being sold at P15 million.

The selling price does not include the lot on which the building stands.

The prospect buyer said that Yu did not reveal the name of the lot owner during their phone transaction, but rather said the owner’s identity will be revealed only if the buyer is interested in buying the lot as well.

Yu, in a talk with CDN, however said he does not own the property but was an agent of the owners of the property.

He declined to reveal the property owners.

The property has been up for sale since four days ago when the management decided that the business was no longer being patronized by its usual clients following the bombing, Yu said.

“Wala na ma’y moadto (Nobody comes anymore),” he added.

Yu also denied that Lim is the registered owner of the establishment or that he had any connection with the fugitive businessman.

Other Properties

Other properties believed to be owned by Lim were also bombed.

An improvised explosive devise was hurled at the front of Chuva Chuva Massage Parlor in Mabolo, Cebu City, on the early hours of Sept. 8, damaging the buildings glass walls and windows. Nobody was hurt.

Fifteen minutes later, the dud IED was thrown at the front of Infinity KTV.

The showroom of Lim’s Hilton Heavy Equipment and truck dealership located in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, was also bombed by unidentified attackers two months ago.

Fugitive

Lim is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by a Makati Regional Trial Court for a drug-related case.

Lim has been tagged by President Duterte as a drug lord.

The businessman has been in hiding since the issuance of the warrant of arrest, prompting the government to offer a P500,000 bounty for information leading to his arrest.

The warrant was initially served at Lim’s two homes in Barangay Kasambagan and Barangay Banilad in Cebu City.

However, the caretakers of the houses said they had not seen their boss for a long time.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier warned those coddling Lim that they could be indicted and prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

Cebu Daily News tried to reach Lim’s spokesperson, Dioscoro “Jun” Fuentes but failed.