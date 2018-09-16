Ronda mayor buried today

THOUSANDS are expected to attend the burial of slain Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco III today.

Acting Mayor Rocky Gabatan said municipal employees and some town residents will unite their call for justice in the killing of their mayor.

“Gapaabot pud sila sa justice sa pagkamatay ni Mayor Nonie (They are waiting for justice to be served to Mayor Nonie),” he said in a phone interview.

In a separate interview, Blanco’s daughter Ann Marie said they there will be a necrological service at 12:30 p.m.

The mayor’s body will be brought to the municipal hall from his home for public viewing.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will provide maximum security during Blanco’s burial.

“Ronda Police Station has prepared already a security plan for the route and area security (for Mayor Blanco’s burial),” said Supt. Janette Rafter, CPPO spokesperson.

Rafter added that there will be maximum deployment considering that Blanco was a local chief executive.

During the service, Gabatan said he will offer a last message to the mayor before he will be laid to rest.

At 2 p.m., his body will be brought to the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Church for a Requiem Mass.

Blanco’s allies in Liberal Party (LP) led by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and other Capitol officials are expected to pay their last respects for the slain mayor and attend his burial, said Gabatan.

Blanco will be buried in Ronda’s Catholic cemetery.

Blanco was killed by unknown assailants while sleeping inside his office at the town hall last Sept. 5.

The two job order employees of Ronda who witnessed the incident said at least four armed men on board a white van barged inside the mayor’s office at past 1 a.m.

A burst of gunfire was heard from Blanco’s office and witnesses found his bloodied body in front of the television.

While PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde already committed to prioritize the investigations of the killings of local chief executives, Rafter said that the national headquarters has not yet coordinated with them.

“Naghuwat pa mi sa final communication ug unsay sulod sa order and unsaon na ang ilahang SITG (Special Investigation Task group),” said Rafter.

(We are still waiting for the final communication from Camp Crame as to how we are going about the SITG)

Rafter said that they only heard about the pronouncement but have not yet received any specific guidelines for the SITG of the national headquarters.