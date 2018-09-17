PRO-7 to go after Peter Lim with or without the cash reward
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are waiting for the court to issue the alias warrant against Peter Lim.
Sinas also said they will look for and arrest Lim with or without a reward.
He explained the P500,000 cash reward offered by the Department of Justice (DOJ) will go to the tipster, not to the police.
