PRO-7 to go after Peter Lim with or without the cash reward

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are waiting for the court to issue the alias warrant against Peter Lim.

Sinas also said they will look for and arrest Lim with or without a reward.

He explained the P500,000 cash reward offered by the Department of Justice (DOJ) will go to the tipster, not to the police.