Ombudsman orders suspension of Daluz

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the suspension of Cebu City Councilor Jose Daluz III for six months after he was found guilty of less serious dishonesty.

The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) was ordered to implement Daluz’s suspension.

The anti-graft office said Daluz failed to explain the rise in his assets as revealed in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net (SALN) worth from 2006 to 2007.

Daluz said he will contest the ruling before the Court of Appeals.

The councilor explained that part of his wealth came from his late mother’s properties.