Capitol to donate P1M to provinces gravely affected by Ompong

The Cebu Provincial Government will send an assistance of P1 million to every province gravely affected by super typhoon Ompong.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said he already tasked Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), to identify the provinces that need immediate help.

The funds will be sourced from the PDRRMO’s quick response fund.