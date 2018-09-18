PRO-7 to work with CIDG in going after Lim

THE police will go after the Cebu based controversial businessman Peter Lim with or without a reward.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, clarified on Monday that the P500,000 reward money for Lim’s arrest was not for the police but for the “tipster” or the one who would give information that would lead to the arrest of Lim.

Sinas also clarified that they were waiting for an alias arrest warrant before they would coordinate with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the group tasked to handle operations to pursue Lim.

Lim is currently the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Makati City Regional Trial Court.

He is facing a criminal case for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that the government is ready to give a reward of P500,000 to anyone who can give information on the exact whereabouts of accused Peter Go Lim, provided that such information will lead to the actual arrest of controversial businessman.

Guevarra also warned those coddling Lim that they can be indicted and prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

Sinas said that they would coordinate with the CIDG and conduct a manhunt against Lim after they would receive the alias arrest warrant.