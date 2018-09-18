NBI-7 arrests 14 persons for allegedly operating illegal lottery

The operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested 14 persons for allegedly operating an illegal lottery in the towns of Asturias and Tuburan, Cebu.

NBI-7 Acting Director Dominador Cimafranca said their head office received a request from Saturn Gaming Corporation, sole authorized operator of Small Town Lottery in Cebu, to probe the continued operation of the illegal lottery.

Cimafranca added that the unauthorized operators of lottery resulted to lost income of the authorized operator, who pay taxes and fixed dues to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).