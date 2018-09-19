Maccha Clothing launches its clothing line

In addition to the online scene’s bustling street-wear fashion industry, Japanese-inspired brand, Maccha Clothing, decided to jive in and launched its clothing line last September 8 with a lively evening soiree at Pen Bistro and Cafe, the Greenery, Cebu City.

Highlighting the owner’s love for matcha flavor and Japanese culture, the brand aims to reflect the Japanese aesthetic for modern minimalism and quality.

Owned and personally curated by young Cebuano-based entrepreneur, Lorraine Shiela Marie “Lizzy” Santos Obsuna, the online fashion store features affordable street-wear apparels with stylish Japanese character prints on high-quality fabrics in muted-tones.

So if you’re a Japanese culture fan, you can wear it proudly with Maccha Clothing’s apparels. Visit and shop on their website at www.macchaclothing.com. Keep posted with their newest designs on their Instagram account: @macchaclothing and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/macchaclothing.