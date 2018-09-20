Coffee, a way of life at SM Seaside City

Create your time for friends and family, come visit the Coffee Festival at SM Seaside City Cebu where coffee is a way of living and successful stories start.

Coffee, a way of art. Hausbrandt will organize a coffee painting to the first 30 customers in September 21 with a minimum purchase of P150.00. Best artwork will get a reward from the Hausbrandt with a theme: Coffee and Me.

Coffee, a gateway to photography. Capture your coffee drink from Café Berry, Bo’s Coffee, Hausbrandt, and The Thinking Mugs and tag SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and the coffee shop where one bought his drink. Photo with the most numbers of likes win a special prize, deadline of posting is in September 28 at 12 NN.

Coffee, a way of music. Coffee Bay will hold a coffee party while you enjoy a sip of coffee with great acoustics from the local bands in the city at 3 to 6 PM in September 23. Meanwhile, The Thinking Mugs will have its Design Your Own Coffee Cup on the same day at 3 to 6 PM; first 30 participants will be provided with art materials and let one’s creativity exuberate in designing.

An Appreciation Culminating Activity will take on in September 29 at the Mountain Wing Atrium handling the events dubbed Brew Bar Exhibit, Competition: Latte Art, Onstage Demo, Coffee Talk, and Coffee + Music. Coffee lovers, come all.