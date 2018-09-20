Naga tragedy brings out the best in Cebuanos

THE prospect of finding life among the rubble has kept them going, even if it means risking their own.

More than 30 emergency and medical response teams from local government units (LGUs), law enforcement groups, public and private teams flocked to the devastated area in Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City in Cebu to help in the search and rescue of possible survivors from the massive landslide that devoured at least 20 houses, including their occupants shortly past 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 20.

Some residents also took their shovels and helped in removing the eroded soil from the mountain in an attempt to save their relatives.

Among those who responded were the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management teams of the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, Talisay, Carcar and Toledo.

The towns of Minglanilla, San Fernando, Argao, Ronda and Liloan also showed their support through their LDRRMO teams that worked from 7 a.m. until about 6 p.m.

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu), the Philippine Coast Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Central Visayas Central Command (Centcom) also sent personnel.

During the search and rescue operations, 14 bodies were recovered from the landslide site, eight were rescued and brought to the nearest hospitals while 64 remained missing.

“In the last count, 64 lives were at stake. We also have families and if it happened to us, it would matter most if there will be people who will work to save our loved ones that is why we went on despite the danger and the tiring work,” said Peter Lee Bargiyo, one of the responders from Carcar City Volunteers for Necessities in Crises and Emergencies (V Nice).

“It was very hard because the ground was very unstable. I think the depth of the soil that covered the houses is at six to ten meters deep. It is a massive landslide and we really have to be very careful because we want to recover as many survivors as possible,” Bargiyo told Cebu Daily News.

Bargiyo added that they became more hopeful with the feedback coming from those who were trapped and were still waiting to be rescued.

At early afternoon yesterday, some victims of the landslide who were still trapped in their covered houses were still able to send text messages to their relatives, asking for help and informing them that they are still waiting to be rescued.

Rescue operations halted

However, the rescue operations were halted around 6 p.m. by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), ordered all civilians and responders to move out of the place.

Only police officers and members of the Centcom were allowed to stay in the area for the night.

The rescue teams are expected to come back to the landslide area at 6 a.m. today to continue the operations.

Despite the dimming chance of finding survivors under the eroded soil, Bargiyo remains hopeful, saying they just could not afford to give up. /with Jessa Marie O. Sotto