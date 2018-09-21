PlayLab: A digital wonderland of fun and discovery

Children have different learning styles. PlayLab, a digital playground at the Robinson’s Galleria Cebu, helps enhance their learning abilities through fun activities.

Over a dozen attractions in this indoor game park, a first in Cebu, engage the kids’ senses and allow them to discover their potentials.

Not only is the interactive playground great for family bondings, it is a perfect destination for field trips or a unique way of celebrating birthdays.

Because some of the common learning styles are physical, visual and aural, the attractions are perfect for children who want a piece of the action, who are artsy and creative, who are environment lovers or who dream of becoming a rocket scientist.

Every Saturday at 4 p.m. in September, starting Sept 22 until Oct 6, mall goers will be treated to exciting shows for free.

Here are the show schedules: Sept 15, Mime Act; Sept 22, Juggling Stiltwalker; Sept 29, Magic Show; and Oct 6, Balloon Twister.

This October, special rates are introduced. For every hour of fun and discovery, pay only P150. If you want to extend the fun to another hour, pay only P50. Pay P100 for the third hour and thereafter.

Meanwhile, PlayLab’s attractions are geared towards individual inclinations or interest.

For the kid who loves action, try:

 Room Racers. “Create your own racing circuit for up to four cars, complete with obstacles made up of any random items you can find lying around!”

 Head Rush, “Go on an epic battle inside a crazy holographic 3D world! Be careful though, and watch your head!”

For the kid who loves art, try:

Quantum Space. “Create abstract art through movements, interaction and boundless imagination. Become part of an infinite cosmos, even for a fleeting moment.”

Tap N Glow. “Create unique color and rhythm combination through touch-sensitive light modules, and watch your work illuminate the space.”

 Music Wall. “Explore a plethora of sounds with just a tap of your hand!”

 Light Bright. “Unleash your inner artist and create your very own light installation!”

For the future space engineer, try Tangram wherein the child can build his or her own virtual

rocket ship and fly through time and space.

For the nature lovers, try:

 Save the Reef. “Help save Mother Nature by protecting our precious reef from pesky

and harmful trash!”

World of Zodiacs. “Become one of the Zodiacs in this cool augmented-reality mirror that

will surely delight and excite you!”

 Slide. “Be one with nature as you slip down the slide! But be careful though, don’t hit

the fishes!”

Butterfly Garden. “Watch as your creations take flight in a visually-stunning world full of

butterflies!”

Live Forest. “Help fill the forest with animals straight from the drawing board and to the screen!”

 Sand Box. “Dig through the sand and explore the hidden wonders of the Earth through augmented reality!”

PlayLab is located at the Greens Level 1, Robsinsons Galleria Cebu. For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/PlayLabPH/ or call (032) 232 7538.