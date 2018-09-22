Baby Lancers log fourth straight win

The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers scored their fourth straight win after blowing away the Cebu Eastern College Dragons, 75-51, in the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

High-leaping forward Joshua Yerro once again stuffed the stat sheet, collecting 17 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists and four steals. Popoy Actub added 16 points while reigning MVP Beirn Laurente added 12 as UV improved to 4-0 (win-loss).

In the other high school game, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles squeaked past the Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras in overtime, 75-69.

Carlos Canoy came up with the big shots in the extra session as he scored of his 11 points in that stretch to help the Magis Eagles even their record up at 2-2.

Coco Tuadles led the way for Ateneo de Cebu with 20 points while LA Casinillo added 14.