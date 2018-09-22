Serge ranks 11th in survey

TOP 20 SENATORIAL PREFERENCE

Former senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III ranked 11th in Pulse Asia’s Top 20 senatorial preference for the May 2019 elections.

Pulse Asia released yesterday the results of their Ulat ng Bayan survey for the upcoming midterm elections and found out that 29.8 percent of Filipinos wanted to reelect Serge, the older brother of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The survey showed Senator Grace Poe continuing to enjoy the top spot with 70.1 percent voter preference.

The Sept. 1-7 survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,800 registered voters as respondents.

Senator Cynthia Villar comes in second with 57.7 precent of respondents likely to vote for her while Taguig City Representative Pia Cayetano had 54.4 percent.

Other strong contenders included, Senator Nancy Binay, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Senator Sonny Angara, Jr., former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Ilocos Governor Imee Marcos, Senator Koko Pimentel III, former Senator Lito Lapid, former Senator Osmeña, former Senator Mar Roxas.

Meanwhile, Robin Padilla, former senator Bong Revilla, Jr., Ramon Tulfo, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Ronald dela Rosa and Senator JV Ejercito were also included as possible contenders.

Completing the list of Top 20 preferred senatorial candidates are veteran broadcaster Ted Failon, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino.